Refinable (FINE) Trading 54.8% Lower This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $34.49 million and approximately $454,178.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00399714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00194663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00858663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

