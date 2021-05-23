Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.05. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE RBC traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $139.11. 136,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,481. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $75.63 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

