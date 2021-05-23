Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 4,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

