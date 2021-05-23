RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.67. 579,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $201.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

