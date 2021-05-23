Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KnowBe4, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

KNBE opened at $17.77 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

