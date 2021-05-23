Research Analysts Offer Predictions for INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for INVO Bioscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.30 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $141,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $352,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

