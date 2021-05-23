Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. 785,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 425,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

