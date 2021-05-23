Reviewing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brigham Minerals and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37% DXI Capital N/A -61.63% 974.63%

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brigham Minerals and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.66%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and DXI Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 11.05 -$57.99 million $0.19 94.05 DXI Capital $220,000.00 20.51 $4.76 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brigham Minerals.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

