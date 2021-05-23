Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 24.44 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -134.35 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 313.20 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.