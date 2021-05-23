Reviewing Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) & SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 137.41% 7.06% 2.95% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.63 $13.92 million $1.27 11.91 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

