Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,278 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 2.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $35,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.