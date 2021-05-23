Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19,468.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXPI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $199.84. 2,237,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,612. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

