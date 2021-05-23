Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 100,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 140,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.