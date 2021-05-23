Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.