Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

