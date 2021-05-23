Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 75,663 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,877 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 75,663 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. 1,098,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

