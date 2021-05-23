Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,524 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 87,494 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $60,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.