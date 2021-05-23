Rhumbline Advisers Has $68.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,855 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $68,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,734. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.