Rhumbline Advisers Sells 182,518 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $75,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

