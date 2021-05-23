Rhumbline Advisers Sells 284,952 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 284,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of HP worth $78,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 8,680,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,495. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

