Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,411 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,752. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

