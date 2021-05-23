Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $64,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. 3,723,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

