Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,871 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 962,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,534. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

