Robert W. Baird Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $440.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

DECK stock traded up $24.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,592. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 43,045 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 195,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

