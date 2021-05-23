Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 666,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.38 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

