Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $206,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

