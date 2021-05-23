Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $464,000 Holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,507. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.