Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 333 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

RPG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,199. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.49 and a 1 year high of $177.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

