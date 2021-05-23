Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 342.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.