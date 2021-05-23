Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

