Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 264,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 24,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

