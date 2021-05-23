Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 358,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19. RPM International has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

