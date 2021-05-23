Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $121.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 886,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,514. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.