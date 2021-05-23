Rudi P. Fronk Sells 48,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 48,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.64, for a total transaction of C$1,182,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,369,508.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$22.28 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -92.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

