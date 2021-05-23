SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $146,729.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.65 million and $146,729.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00013548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00060368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00413699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00194423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00855194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 550,072 coins and its circulating supply is 522,930 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

