SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $285.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.39 or 1.00110289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.98 or 0.01032525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00474122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00327506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00091317 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

