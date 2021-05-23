Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.17. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 153,390 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

