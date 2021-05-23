Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.17. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 153,390 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
