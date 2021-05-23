salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

