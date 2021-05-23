salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $270.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

