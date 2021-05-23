Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Lowered to C$5.35 at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
STC opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.84. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$5.50.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
