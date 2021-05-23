Savix Price Tops $5.73 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00015331 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $357,004.12 and $77,966.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00897431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00087906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 103,761 coins and its circulating supply is 62,327 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.