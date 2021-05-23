Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.50. 1,539,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

