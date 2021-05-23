Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,284 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. 553,299 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

