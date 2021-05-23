Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,836,000 after acquiring an additional 321,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,919,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

