Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.88. The stock had a trading volume of 227,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

