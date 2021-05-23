Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

