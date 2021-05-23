Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 66,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.