Scotiabank Lowers High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$439.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.20.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

