Scotiabank Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.32.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$135.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$81.35 and a 1 year high of C$135.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,175.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

