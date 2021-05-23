Scotiabank Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.90.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.03 and a 12 month high of C$123.82. The stock has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,781.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

